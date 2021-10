Naomi Osaka made a red carpet appearance at a Tag Heuer event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The tennis star repped her brand partnerships by wearing a Tag Heuer watch paired with a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble. Osaka became an ambassador for the Swiss brand earlier this year. She also joined Louis Vuitton as its face in January and made her debut in the house’s spring 2021 campaign. On Thursday night, Osaka wore an graphic coat dress by Louis Vuitton. The monochrome jacquard print seen on the jacket was inspired by architecture as part of the collection’s collaboration with Fornasetti. The...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO