CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandon, FL

FHP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 71-year-old bicyclist in Brandon

By Fox 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANDON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a bicyclist in Brandon, then fled the scene. Troopers...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What will a Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids mean? An expert weighs in

(CNN) — A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended Tuesday that the agency grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Next, the FDA decides whether to authorize the vaccine, and then the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will meet to consider whether it should be recommended for that age group. If CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on that recommendation, younger children could be getting vaccinated next week.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Brandon, FL
Accidents
City
Dover, FL
City
Brandon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brandon, FL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 activist as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, as international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week. The overnight arrests in the capital Khartoum came a few hours after the military allowed...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Lakewood#Accident#Fhp#Suv

Comments / 0

Community Policy