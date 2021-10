There are just two games on the Week 6 NFL schedule that have NFL spreads of more than a touchdown, one of which is Rams vs. Giants. Los Angeles is a 9.5-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, as the Rams will take on an Giants club with injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee). Elsewhere in the NFL odds, the Colts are 10-point favorites against the Texans, as both teams are coming off devastating losses in which their opponents overcame fourth-quarter deficits to win.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO