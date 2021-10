KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City landlord has been charged in the stabbing death of one of his tenants, apparently after an argument over heating at the victim's residence. Clay County prosecutors Monday charged Gordon McBeth, 44, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he allegedly stabbed Darryl Gilland to death on Friday at a home in northern Kansas City.

