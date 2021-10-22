CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Dozens of General Electric workers walkout to protest vaccine mandate

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4zvG_0cZOcorI00

Dozens of General Electric (GE) workers staged a walkout in Greenville, S.C., over the company’s vaccine mandate.

There were around 150 to 200 mostly GE workers outside the facility on Thursday protesting against the vaccine mandate, Greenville News reported.

The employees carried signs saying “I stand for medical freedom” and “coercion is not consent.”

"We worked as an essential employee through the entire COVID pandemic," Shannon Harrill, an employee at the company for 20 years, told the local outlet. "We were required to be here and lose our job. Now you're requiring me to take it to stay here."

Other employees called on South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) to fight against the federal vaccine order that is required for companies with more than 100 employees.

GE has said they are complying with the federal health order from the Biden administration.

The company said all employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to be in compliance with the federal decree.

Other companies in the area such as Lockheed Martin are also implementing a vaccine mandate due to the federal order, with protests previously occurring among their employees as well, according to Greenville News.

When talking about the federal order earlier this month, McMaster said he would fight it to "the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian."

Protests have erupted around the country over vaccine mandates, with every industry seeing some resistance to them. However, most companies that implemented vaccine mandates saw a majority of their employees comply.

The Hill has reached out to GE and Lockheed Martin for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

What will a Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids mean? An expert weighs in

(CNN) — A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended Tuesday that the agency grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Next, the FDA decides whether to authorize the vaccine, and then the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will meet to consider whether it should be recommended for that age group. If CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on that recommendation, younger children could be getting vaccinated next week.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Health
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Society
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 activist as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, as international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week. The overnight arrests in the capital Khartoum came a few hours after the military allowed...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy