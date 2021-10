• Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, will host its holiday boutique in person in 2021 from 1-7 p.m. Nov. 17 in an indoor-outdoor setup. Shop from categories including accessories, women’s, children’s, home, toys and more. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter for all age 12 and older, and masks are required for all individuals. For current information, vendor features, contests and more, find the synagogue on Instagram or on its Facebook event page #shopandbuy4CBI.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO