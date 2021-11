G. Loomis is known for building rods with unrivaled sensitivity and premium, cutting-edge materials with an eye toward giving anglers a tool for any and all scenarios and techniques. Its IMX-Pro Ice series now gives the avid ice angling crowd a selection of twigs with the same precision and varied actions the open-water crowd has enjoyed for decades. Seven of the 12 models feature Tubular IMX-PRO graphite construction with fast actions for enhanced sensitivity and a lightweight finished product to better target large species like walleye, pike and lake trout. The other five models feature Solid IMX-PRO construction with fast tapers and extra-fast actions to cater to the panfish crowd that demands enhanced strike detection and hook-setting performance. All IMX-PRO Ice rods are equipped with a Hybrid Guide System and fitted with ultra-light REC Recoil guides to facilitate ice management while the solid, stainless-steel tip provides increased rigidity and consistent shape.

