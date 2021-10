Just One Film is a series that recommends individual films from festivals around the world—the movies you otherwise might have missed that deserve to be discovered. “These days you either sink or swim,” says Zhuang (Chen Minghao) to his rebellious teenage son Shu (Liu Haoran) in Zhang Ji’s slick cop noir Fire on the Plain. It’s a warning for a boy on the cusp of manhood, a sullen adolescent who has sauntered through life picking fights and entertaining his anger at any opportunity. He is not prepared for the climate of northeastern China in the late 1990s, politically or meteorologically. This is a land of bitter winds and failing factories, of lost jobs and economic downturn. People there dream of the south and its warm prospects.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO