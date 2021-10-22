CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Reported COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 in Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The number of reported COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 100,000 in Maine.

Maine has faced a lower burden of COVID-19 cases than states with similar populations, such as Rhode Island and Montana. Vermont and Hawaii are the only states significantly below that number. Wyoming has had about 100,000 reported cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Maine crossed the threshold on Friday. The milestone came as new cases of the virus have held steady at between 500 and 600 per day for two weeks. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine decreased over the past two weeks, going from 557 new cases per day on Oct. 6 to 528 new cases per day on Oct. 20.

Maine CDC has reported 1,115 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine decreased over the past two weeks, going from about six deaths per day on Oct. 6 to about four deaths per day on Oct. 20.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts

ATLANTA (AP) — The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

West Virginia snowplow crews preparing for winter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Halloween is still days away, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is thinking ahead to keep drivers safe in snow and ice this winter. Drivers in the division’s District 1 just finished “dry runs” for winter snowplow routes. “We want to make sure that our...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Vietnam starts vaccinating kids in effort to reopen schools

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam on Wednesday started to vaccinate children as part of an effort to reopen schools after more than half a year of closures due to COVID-19. About 1,500 teenagers between 16 and 17 years old in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam were among the first to receive jabs before the inoculation program is rolled out nationwide in November, the health ministry said on its website.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

627K+
Followers
336K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy