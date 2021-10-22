Reported COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The number of reported COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 100,000 in Maine.

Maine has faced a lower burden of COVID-19 cases than states with similar populations, such as Rhode Island and Montana. Vermont and Hawaii are the only states significantly below that number. Wyoming has had about 100,000 reported cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Maine crossed the threshold on Friday. The milestone came as new cases of the virus have held steady at between 500 and 600 per day for two weeks. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine decreased over the past two weeks, going from 557 new cases per day on Oct. 6 to 528 new cases per day on Oct. 20.

Maine CDC has reported 1,115 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine decreased over the past two weeks, going from about six deaths per day on Oct. 6 to about four deaths per day on Oct. 20.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.