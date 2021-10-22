Here is the first ten minutes of the ‘Bloodborne’ PS1 demake

No one could have predicted that the PlayStation would become a household name for decades to come. When the console first released in 1994, it was a cutting edge technology that made use of CD-ROMs, which went against the grain of the extremely popular cartridge-based systems of the time. Over the next six years the console--known now as the PS1--made its mark on the industry and changed gaming forever. With a massive library of heralded games that pushed gaming into the third-dimension, the PS1 will always be remembered as a pivotal home console. Sony is now onto its fifth iteration of the PlayStation, and the company's debut console laid the foundation for PlayStation's rich history. The original PlayStation had a treasure trove of memorable games, but we've whittled down its impressive library to the 20 best PS1 games (listed in alphabetical order).

