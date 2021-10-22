CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the first ten minutes of the ‘Bloodborne’ PS1 demake

By Alan Wen
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developer of the Bloodborne PS1 demake has shared a look of the first ten minutes of the game. Lilith Walther, creator of Bloodborne PSX, uploaded a video that shows the game from the very beginning, including a replication of the iconic PS1 boot-up screen and the game’s title...

www.nme.com

