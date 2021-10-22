CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids police investigating two shots fired incidents

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate reports of gunshots from Wednesday. The first one happened just before 4 p.m. Officers responded to a report of...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What will a Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids mean? An expert weighs in

(CNN) — A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended Tuesday that the agency grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Next, the FDA decides whether to authorize the vaccine, and then the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will meet to consider whether it should be recommended for that age group. If CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on that recommendation, younger children could be getting vaccinated next week.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 activist as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, as international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week. The overnight arrests in the capital Khartoum came a few hours after the military allowed...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Magnet School#Gold Chevy

Comments / 0

Community Policy