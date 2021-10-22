Broome Sex Offender Wanted on Failure to Comply Warrant

An Endicott man is to spend the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the brutal murder of another man along State Route 17 in Johnson City in July of 2020. 26-year-old Brandon Rose was sentenced October 21 after pleading guilty in May in the shooting and stabbing of his “good acquaintance” 27-year-old Omar Terry as the pair was riding in a car on the highway which crashed on the exit ramp during an altercation.

