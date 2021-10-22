Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game predictions

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU on Saturday. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited about celebrating a win with the guys yesterday. Told the guys after the game that it was a team effort and started with scout team last week. I thought our scout team was really good. We went a lot more ones versus ones or ones versus twos, or good on good o-line vs. d-line last week. I think that really helped us having our two offensive line go against our one defensive line and vice versa for a good chunk of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. I think it allowed our guys to play a little bit faster and see pictures quite a bit. But, overall, I thought our scout teams did really well. Then kids watched countless amount of film and prepared really well. Not that we haven't prepared well in the past. I just think there was such a sense of urgency this week or this past week. It didn't start off well in the game, but I was pleased with the way the guys didn't panic. Especially at halftime when we went in and made some adjustments and the guys were saying all the right things. Felt like we just needed to make a play, and we talked about getting a break, making a break, making a play. Ty Zentner and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were really the two plays that sparked us. We get the big punt that we down inside the four and then Felix makes an absolutely phenomenal play, getting held and getting the safety. That kind of gave us a lift on the sideline. We were able to make a couple plays after that to have success and find a way to win. So, a big win for the program, but now we have to turn the page and get ready for a really good TCU team. That's going to be a great ball game here this Saturday like it's been the last few years.”

