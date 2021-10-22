CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game predictions

By Jarret Johnson
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Tech hosts Big 12 foe Kansas State 11 a.m. (CT) Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. The line for the Red Raiders (5-2 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12) and the Wildcats (3-3, 0-3) is a push by Vegas according to this source on Friday morning....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the TCU game

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU on Saturday. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited about celebrating a win with the guys yesterday. Told the guys after the game that it was a team effort and started with scout team last week. I thought our scout team was really good. We went a lot more ones versus ones or ones versus twos, or good on good o-line vs. d-line last week. I think that really helped us having our two offensive line go against our one defensive line and vice versa for a good chunk of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. I think it allowed our guys to play a little bit faster and see pictures quite a bit. But, overall, I thought our scout teams did really well. Then kids watched countless amount of film and prepared really well. Not that we haven't prepared well in the past. I just think there was such a sense of urgency this week or this past week. It didn't start off well in the game, but I was pleased with the way the guys didn't panic. Especially at halftime when we went in and made some adjustments and the guys were saying all the right things. Felt like we just needed to make a play, and we talked about getting a break, making a break, making a play. Ty Zentner and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were really the two plays that sparked us. We get the big punt that we down inside the four and then Felix makes an absolutely phenomenal play, getting held and getting the safety. That kind of gave us a lift on the sideline. We were able to make a couple plays after that to have success and find a way to win. So, a big win for the program, but now we have to turn the page and get ready for a really good TCU team. That's going to be a great ball game here this Saturday like it's been the last few years.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of the TCU game

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against TCU on Saturday. On if the second half last week showed what this defense is capable of…. “I think the second half for sure. I think the first half, we still had mental errors and a lot of mistakes, but in the second half we played like we know we can play.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

WVU Football bowl projections heading into the Iowa State game

CBSSports - vs Indiana in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona (previously no bowl game) ESPN (Bonagura) - no bowl game (previously the same) ESPN (Schlabach) - no bowl game (previously the same) CollegeFootballNews - no bowl game (previously the same) SportingNews - vs Tennessee in the AutoZone Liberty...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Please Bear With Me: Texas Hate Week

It's the week we've all been waiting for... Texas Hate Week. And this year it holds special meaning as it could be one of the last times Baylor hosts the Longhorns for quite a while. Travis begins this episode addressing the recent coaching opportunities that have come available. Usually the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
Lubbock, TX
Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

Game week nine captain Q&A: H-Back Jeremiah Hall

NORMAN, Okla. — Across the board, it was an underwhelming performance against Kansas, to say the least. The third-ranked Sooners pulled out a 35-23 victory, but not before displaying all kinds of sloppiness and dropping down by 10 points twice in the process. Eventually, they'd pull it together, thanks in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2023 receiver Israel Polk building bonds with Mississippi State's program

2023 receiver prospect Israel Polk experienced disappointment in this year's season opener. But since then, the 247Sports three-star prospect and his Pittsburg (Calif.) High School teammates have gotten back on track. Just being back on the field has been a grateful experience for Polk, as well. His sophomore season was...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Bulldogs could get 'huge boost' at WR vs. Florida

Georgia was won all seven of its games to start the 2021 season but that's in spite of injuries being a large part of the storyline, especially on offense. If you go back to the start of preseason camp, the Bulldogs have been missing at least one key piece, often times more, in every game.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

December official visits will be key for Mississippi State

Mississippi State has used precious few official visits so far this recruiting cycle. To date, just eight 2022 college football prospects have been honored guests on all expense paid weekends. Five of those eight are currently committed to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have some work to do with a few priority targets. Perhaps two nights in luxurious Stark Vegas can help close those recruitments out.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
Person
Joe Yeager
Person
Jarret Johnson
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Terrance Williams picked as breakout candidate

Michigan basketball has any number of potential stars for the upcoming season. And CBS Sports writer Jon Rothstein picked another potential breakout player on Tuesday, someone he said needed to see the court. “Terrance Williams is an underrated piece for Michigan,” Rothstein tweeted. “Tremendous passer. Great feel for the game....
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Oklahoma should get benefit of the doubt with undefeated record, David Pollack says

The College Football Playoff committee's first set of rankings will come out next week, and in the meantime little space seems to separate the handful of teams behind No. 1 Georgia. Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Michigan State come next in the Associated Press poll in that order, and any of those top eight still hold clear paths to the CFP. Oklahoma in particular might even have some margin for error since it remains undefeated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#American Football#The Red Raiders#Fox Sports Live#The Kansas State Qb#Texas Tech 28#Ksu 24#Skylar Deuce And Co#Tcu#Texas Tech 27
247Sports

Top 10 JUCO prospect Keionte Scott set to visit Oregon

Ephraim (Utah) Snow JC defensive back Keionte Scott is one of the hottest JUCO prospects in the country and will take official visit No. 2 this coming weekend. It seems like every other day, a new scholarship offer rolls in for Scott. He’s one of the most highly coveted JUCO prospects in the country and checks in as the No. 1 corner prospect and No. 5 player overall by 247Sports.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Oregon 5-star freshman OT Kingsley Suamataia enters transfer portal

Oregon true freshman offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia entered the transfer portal Tuesday evening, 247Sports has learned. Suamataia ranked as the Ducks' top overall recruit in the 2021 class. He had played sparingly thus far as a true freshman, seeing his only action of the season against FCS Stony Brook. He played 11 snaps that day, per PFF, and drew a 65.5 PFF grade. Suamataia was listed as Oregon's second-string left tackle on this week's depth chart behind senior starter George Moore and along with sophomore Dawson Jaramillo.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Four Bruins Named to Preseason Award Lists

With the college basketball season drawing near, national awards have released its preseason watch lists and four UCLA Bruins were named this week. Point guard Tyger Campbell was named to the Bob Cousy Award (top point guard), wing Johnny Juzang has been named to the Jerry West Award (top shooting guard), Jaime Jaquez has been named to the Julius Erving Award (top small forward), and Myles Johnson has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (top center).
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Daily Digest: Washington's winning white gloves HOF-bound; Illini OT win draws huge rating

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on Casey Washington's Hall of Fame story, ratings for the Illini's historic win at Penn State, the Illini football staff's latest outreach to IHSA coaches and players, results for Illini in the NFL during Week 7 and a chance to see Nancy Fahey's team.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
247Sports

Georgia QB JT Daniels preparing for Florida without apparent limitations

We don't yet know who will start for Georgia at quarterback on Saturday, but it's looking more and more like JT Daniels will at least be available when the Bulldogs take on Florida (3:30 p.m. ET). Kirby Smart says that the determination between Daniels and Stetson Bennett IV will be made based on the body of work from practice this week and he indicated on Tuesday that the former has been full go through the first two days.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Texas A&M players share weirdest things they like to eat

After eight straight weeks of games, Texas A&M is on a bye this week before the Aggies will return to action on Nov. 6 against Auburn. With no game this week, the Texas A&M football social media team has been having some fun, showing off some unique interests and quirks about players off the field. On Tuesday, in the latest segment of “Ask The Aggies”, Texas A&M players shared some of the weirdest things they like to eat.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Caleb Mills looking forward to making his FSU debut alongside his new teammates

TALLAHASSEE -- Caleb Mills played in four games at Houston during the 2020-21 season before deciding to enter the transfer portal on January 5th of this year. A week later he was committed to Leonard Hamilton and Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Kentucky, Texas, NC State, and North Carolina. He enrolled soon after that commitment and completed coursework during the spring semester while getting acquainted with his new school, program, and team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: R.J. Davis 'Late Night' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina's R.J. Davis enters his sophomore season at UNC seeking a more defined role in Carolina's backcourt. Will he be the first guard off the bench? Will he play alongside Caleb Love in more of a two-point guard set? Will he back up Love and Kerwin Walton as a combo guard who can play the '1' and the '2'?
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy