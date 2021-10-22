CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 7 picks: Can the Ravens declaw the Bengals?

By Joe Manniello, Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough six weeks, there have been only six games with a spread of 10 or more points. Week 7 alone has three double-digit lines....

The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals’ Insane Streak Came To An End On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the craziest streaks in the National Football League that no one was really talking about. Unfortunately, it came to an end on Sunday afternoon. Heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, the Bengals had won 11 straight coin tosses. The chances of that happening are about...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 7, Every NFL Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl

In Week 7 of the NFL season, many of the league’s top teams flex their muscles against struggling opponents. The Arizona Cardinals remained undefeated, coasting to a 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers smothered the Chicago Bears 38-3, and the Green Bay Packers pulled away from the Washington Football […]
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, Vegas lines, picks, spreads, bets, predictions for Week 6, 2021: Model loving Ravens, Broncos

The Week 6 NFL schedule is the first of the season featuring byes, as four teams drew the earliest off-weeks. With 28 teams in action, Cardinals vs. Browns features a pair of Heisman-winning Oklahoma quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of four matchups with NFL Vegas odds of three points or fewer.
NFL
SportsGrid

Bengals vs. Lions Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) vs. Detroit Lions (0-5) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and ProBets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 47.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105) First-year coach Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions head into this Week 6 tilt at home against the Cincinnati Bengals at a disappointing 0-5, but it has not been without some heartbreak and close calls. After falling victim to Justin Tucker’s record-setting 66-yard field goal in Week 3 as time expired to cost them a one-point victory, they again lost on a long, last-second kick as Minnesota’s Greg Joseph booted through his 54-yard attempt as the clock hit zeroes to secure another two-point victory for their opponent.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 6 odds, picks: Winless Lions roar vs. Bengals, plus putting faith in Kirk Cousins on the road

Here's a horror story for any of you who play fantasy football (and I'm guessing most of you do). My friend went into Monday night's game between the Ravens and Colts with a 104-point lead in a fantasy matchup. Their team was up against Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and Jonathan Taylor in Monday night's game. Now, as good as those three players are, a 104-point lead still feels pretty safe.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 7 odds, picks: Lamar Jackson, Ravens handle Bengals; Dolphins, Colts pull off upsets

Just when you think you have the NFL figured out, a slate like Week 6 comes around and turns the game on its head. Justin Herbert and the high-powered offense of the Chargers were held to just six points, the Titans pulled off the upset over Buffalo, and the Jaguars won a game! Well, at least we know we're not totally in the Twilight Zone because Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Ravens stay hot vs. Bengals; Chiefs cool Titans; Saints edge Seahawks

The Week 7 NFL schedule features four matchups between teams with records of .500 or better, and three of those are in the AFC. That starts with the Thursday Night Football matchup between 3-3 teams in the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. Both teams are on losing streaks, and it's never too early for a must-win situation. The loser could fall out of their division race sooner than expected.
NFL

