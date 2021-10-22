Pound Slightly Recovers After U.K. Composite PMI Data

Bank lending survey data from the European Central Bank is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, Spain’s INE publishes producer prices for September. Prices had advanced 18.0 percent annually in August. Half an hour later, September producer price data is...
Hong Kong’s merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in September, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. Exports rose 16.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 25.9 percent increase in August. Imports gained 23.5 percent annually in September, after a 28.1 percent increase in the previous...
The Australian and NZ dollars advanced against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as Asian markets were mostly higher, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight as traders cheered solid earnings results. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a video call with China’s Vice Premier...
Spain producer prices grew at the fastest pace since 1977 in September on higher energy prices, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday. Producer prices grew 23.6 percent year-on-year in September, after climbing 17.9 percent in August. This was the highest growth since December 1977. Excluding energy,...
The euro and the pound were higher in the European session on Tuesday, as European shares rose amid optimism about strong earnings and signs of progress in U.S.-China economic and trade talks. Solid earnings results from UBS, Reckitt Benckiser and other companies helped offset concerns about inflation and growth. Investors...
UK retailers expect sales to be above seasonal norms in November, the Distributive Trades Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry revealed on Tuesday. The retail sales balance rose to 30 percent in October from 11 percent in September. A net 35 percent forecast sales to increase further next month.
U.S. consumer confidence index for October and new home sales for September are due at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals. The greenback was worth...
After showing a lack of direction in morning trading on Tuesday, treasuries moved modestly higher over the course of the afternoon. Bond prices extended the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.6 basis points to 1.619 percent.
Consumer confidence in South Korea improved in October, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with a Composite Consumer Sentiment Index score of 106.8 – up from 103.8 in September. Consumer sentiment for current living standards was one point higher than in September at 92, while...
New Zealand posted a record merchandise trade deficit of NZ$2.171 billion in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday. That follows the upwardly revised NZ$2.139 billion deficit in August. Exports climbed NZ$387 million or 10 percent on year to NZ$4.40 billion following the upwardly revised NZ$4.36 billion total in the...
The Czech economic confidence weakened in October, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday. The economic sentiment index fell to 95.3 in October from 96.2 in September. The business confidence index decreased to 94.7 in October from 95.3 in the previous month. The industrial sentiment index weakened...
The Indian rupee dropped against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Monday, amid higher oil prices on supply fears. The Indian rupee weakened to a 5-day low of 75.10 against the greenback, from last week’s close of 74.98. The rupee is seen finding support around the 76 mark.
Taiwan’s industrial production increased at a softer pace in September, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 12.24 percent year-on-year in September, after a 13.43 percent increase August. The annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 12.78 percent from 14.3 percent in the previous...
Singapore consumer price inflation rises marginally in September, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday. Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.5 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August. The rate came in line with economists’ expectations. This latest...
Finland’s producer price inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday. Producer prices increased 19.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 15.5 percent rise in August. The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and...
Belgium’s business confidence was unchanged in October, after a sharp weakening in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday. The business confidence index showed a score of 4.0, same as in September, the survey data revealed. In August, the reading was 7.6. “The stabilization...
Bottlenecks in the delivery of raw materials dampened industrial production and in turn prevented Germany’s stronger economic growth, Bundesbank said in its monthly report, released Monday. The central bank said the largest euro area economy continued to recover in the summer, with activity rising even more than in the spring....
Comments / 0