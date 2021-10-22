PUBG: New State - Launch Trailer

PUBG: New State was announced by Krafton back in February, and it isn't a replacement for PUBG: Mobile. It's actually something new that will exist alongside the old game. Of course, New State offers the same style of gameplay since it's a also battle royale title, but it will bring new graphics, new content, a new anti-cheat system, along with new locales set in the future. Until today, it was unknown when the New State would be officially released, but thanks to a fresh announcement from Krafton (along with a lengthy media shocase video, which can be viewed after the break), we now know PUBG: New State will land on Android and iOS on November 11th, across 200 countries. In anticipation of this launch, there's a final playtest scheduled for October 29th through the 30th that will be available in 28 countries.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO