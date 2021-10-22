CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG: New State - Launch Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the launch trailer for PUBG: New State,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Monster Crown Officially Releases Today with New Launch Trailer

SOEDESCO and Studio Aurum have finally launched Monster Crown into a full release after a year of Early Access development. The dark Monster taming title is now available on Nintendo Switch, with other platform versions currently in the works. Save the Land from Evil in Monster Crown. Monster Crown takes...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PUBG Mobile Update 1.7: Release Date & New Season Details

PUBG Mobile is still hugely popular in certain parts of the world. While the seasons system has seen somewhat of a shake up, we have a good idea of when PUBG Mobile Update 1.7 will release. Below is everything we know so far about the update, when you'll be able...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Sunshine Manor Launches This Month, New Trailer Revealed

Halloween is weeks away and more gamers are looking for some new horror titles to play. Fossil Games has one just in time for Halloween called Sunshine Manor. A retro 8-bit adventure that's anything but sunshine. Players will take control of Ada McReady who must escape the Sunshine Manor after...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG New State release delayed, likely to roll out before mid November

PUBG fans might have to wait a little longer for the release of the much anticipated battle royale game PUBG New State which is the modified version of PUBG Mobile with high end graphics and electric vehicles. As Free Fire Max, the modified version of much popular battle royale game...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game
firstsportz.com

Krafton to unveil the launch trailer of PUBG New State soon

It seems that the appeal of millions of PUBG lovers across the world is finally accepted by Krafton as today the developers made an announcement that they are soon going to release the launch trailer of PUBG New State which will inform the players regarding the release date of the much talked about game.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG New State leaked teaser reveals the global release date

PUBG lovers can heave a sigh of relief as the official release date of Krafton’s latest franchise PUBG New State has been revealed. Players will be able to see the global release of PUBG New State on 11th November,2021 as per recent leaks. Krafton is all set to launch the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG New State Japan announces Saori Hayami and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as the default voice artists

PUBG New State, the upcoming futuristic battle royale game from the PUBG franchise, is gearing up for the launch of the game. After completing two successful Alpha tests, the game is set to release by the end of this year. Currently, the developers are pushing for the pre-registration campaigns. As part of that campaign, the official Twitter handle of PUBG New State Japan has announced several events for promoting the pre-registration of the game, as a part of which they have also announced the official default male and female character voice artists of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PUBG’s futuristic mobile sequel New State launches in November

The sequel to PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG: New State, will be released for Android and iOS devices on November 11. Developed by PUBG Studios, the same company that made Battlegrounds for PC and consoles, the free-to-play, season-based service game will launch in 200 countries and be available in 17 languages. According...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

The Sundew - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for The Sundew, a point-and-click adventure game that is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. Welcome to Shibukawa. You are Anna Isobe, a cyborg trying to find your way in a world that's left you behind. Once a shining hope for the future, cyborgs have become taboo, replaced by drones and automata that make even your heightened abilities obsolete. Stuck in a thankless job surrounded by indifferent eyes you still have a duty to protect and serve, and that's just what you're going to do. The Sundew is a dark adventure game set in the aftermath of a devastating future war, where the world as we know it was twisted by flames into a terrifying new dystopia. What begins as a normal day quickly becomes something else, and soon Anna Isobe will hold the fate of the world in her hands.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Sequel PUBG: New State Launches November 11

PUBG Corporation and Krafton have announced the release date to PUBG: New State, the sequel to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). PUBG: New State will be free-to-play, and launches November 11th in over 200 countries (and 17 different languages) on Android, and iOS. This will come after the final Technical Test in 28 countries on from October 29th to 30th.
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

PUBG: New State to launch globally on November 11, new trailer released

After much speculation and wait, the latest PUBG: New State press release has given the mobile battle royale game a November 11 release date. The game promises to bring a near-console experience to your mobile and will be offered in 17 different languages. It will be going live for both iOS and Android in more than 200 countries on the said date. A final technical test will be performed from October 29 to October 30 beforehand though.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

PUBG: New State finally has a release date, and its coming sooner than you'd think

PUBG: New State was announced by Krafton back in February, and it isn't a replacement for PUBG: Mobile. It's actually something new that will exist alongside the old game. Of course, New State offers the same style of gameplay since it's a also battle royale title, but it will bring new graphics, new content, a new anti-cheat system, along with new locales set in the future. Until today, it was unknown when the New State would be officially released, but thanks to a fresh announcement from Krafton (along with a lengthy media shocase video, which can be viewed after the break), we now know PUBG: New State will land on Android and iOS on November 11th, across 200 countries. In anticipation of this launch, there's a final playtest scheduled for October 29th through the 30th that will be available in 28 countries.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG New State: Everything that has been revealed at Krafton’s Media Showcase

PUBG New State, the futuristic battle royale game from the PUBG franchise, is officially going to release on November 11. Initially announced earlier this year, the game went through several Alpha tests and is finally going to be released. On October 22, PUBG New State developer KRAFTON released the official launch trailer along with a media showcase. Here are some of the important information and features coming to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Krafton believes PUBG Mobile and PUBG: New State can co-exist

When Krafton announced PUBG: New State back in February, it came as a surprise for many PUBG Mobile players. PUBG: New State has been developed in-house by Krafton. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, was made by China-based Tencent’s Lightspeed and Quantum Studios. The exact financial deal that allowed Tencent to make PUBG Mobile has never been revealed, although Krafton earns a substantial amount from the battle royale game.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG New State Features: Drones, green flare gun, recruit enemy feature and more

PUBG New State Features: The most anticipated mobile game of 2021 is knocking the door as Krafton had announced the release date of PUBG New State earlier today. Ever since the announcement was made, fans have been flooding the internet to know the details regarding the unique features of the upcoming battle-royale game.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Apex Legends Escape Launch Trailer Revealed, New Island Map Introduced

With its big expansion coming in less than two weeks, Respawn Entertainment has finally revealed the Apex Legends Escape launch trailer, showcasing the new island map which players will get to explore. Check out the trailer below. The Apex Legends Escape launch trailer also came with a short teaser for...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Apex Legends Season 11 Launch Trailer Teases New Tropical Map

The launch of Apex Legends Season 11: Escape is right around the corner, and Respawn is about to release a bunch of new trailers to get fans excited for what’s to come before it goes live on Nov. 2. Today’s cinematic trailer teases the new tropical map as Mirage and Bangalore go back and forth on the topic of taking a vacation.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Echo Generation - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll fight in your quest to save the suburbs in Echo Generation, the turn-based adventure game that's out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Strange things are stirring in Maple Town. What should have been another quiet summer filled with reruns of 'Rascal and Rosky' becomes a supernatural adventure starring an unlikely trio. An inexplicable crash in the cornfields leads to bizarre occurrences popping all over town. The weirdest part? No adults seem to notice it. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Dylan and friends decide it's time to put a pause on the filming of their first film, "Alien Skin Eaters". Why? To do the only logical thing - solve some mysteries once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy