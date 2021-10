Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final ever DLC character will be Sora from Kingdom Hearts, a character many fans have begging Nintendo to add, but a character we heard from "insiders" and "leakers" would never be added. For Kingdom Hearts fans, it's a great end to a fantastic DLC run, but it means several in-demand characters have been left out in the cold. Nintendo has been adamant there will be no more surprises or opportunities for more characters to be added, which means these characters will need to wait for the next installment in the series, and right now there's no word when the next entry will drop and no reason to expect this to change anytime soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO