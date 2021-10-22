How will Pitt deal with the hype around Clemson game?

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Every player and coach have told the media this week they are blocking out the noise. They aren’t listening to the hype surrounding the home game with Clemson. It’s another game.

That’s easy to say.

“We know there is a lot on the line this game as far as conference play,” said linebacker John Petrishen. “A lot for this program, we can’t deny it. This is a huge game for Pitt football. I’m so excited for this opportunity.”

Leave it to the honesty of a seventh year senior. He’s also a Pittsburgh kid who watched some of those huge games in the past.

“You try has hard as you can to keep an even keel from week-to-week,” Petrishen said. “Being 1-0 is the goal. Try to make it a nameless gray face.”

“Obviously that is hard, you can’t deny there is more buzz around the program this week compared to before with being ranked, a nationally televised game and Clemson-a nationally respected program. When the game comes on Saturday, there may be a little more energy.”

“I keep telling these guys, control the emotion,” said Pitt quarterback and captain Kenny Pickett. “It's good to have a lot of energy, but if you have a lot of energy and you're not focused on your job. It doesn't do you any good. Make sure all of that energy is focused on your assignment, your job and you will be fine.”

Pickett said he is tuning out the ‘outside noise’. His message is to be prepared and play hard.

“It doesn’t really change too much,” said receiver Jared Wayne of preparing for Clemson. “There is the hype, I guess. It’s just another week. We treat it the same. It’s about playing up to our standard.”

“Our confidence is just through the roof this year compared to last year. I think we are just taking it one-step at a time and one game at a time.”

“Guys are excited. The hype is there, it’s hard to avoid.”

“Clemson is still Clemson,” Petrishen said. “They have a ton of talent. We know of most of the guys through recruiting. Most are big-time recruits. The past years obviously they’ve lost some big-time guys. Kind of throughout the last 10 years they are more of a reload program as a whole. Every guy is quality, really good player and we respect them.”

“The last couple of times we have not fared well,” said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. “I think our guys are looking forward to a gigantic challenge in Clemson who is the measuring stick of this conference, period.”

“As a team, we surely use part of this hype that there is around this game,” said junior Habakkuk Baldonado. “Everybody is excited. Everybody is ready to play. It surely is going be something that drives us. I hope to see everybody at Heinz Field Saturday, pack the stadium up. That will push us to have our best game of the season.”