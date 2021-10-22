Kate Upton Jets Off in a Trending Puff-Sleeve Blouse & Rare Nike Kicks

Kate Upton ended her week with a bang as she jetted off alongside her husband, Justin Verlander.

The actress and her baseball spouse coordinated their looks ahead of Verlander’s games against the Boston Red Sox. For the outing, Upton modeled a white puff-sleeve blouse tucked into black skinny jeans with a wide-brim hat to match.

Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya and more frequent the trend as brands like Khaite, Dries Van Noten and Christopher John Rogers incorporated it into their latest collections.

As for Upton herself, the model rounded out her off-duty style in a pair of surprisingly buzzy sneakers.

Created with mixed tones and overlays across the uppers, Upton opted for the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 97/1 silhouette that debuted in 2018. The unique design reportedly pulls inspiration from Sean’s love for vintage Nike hats by combining both the upper of an Air Max 97 and the sole unit of the Air Max silhouette. The one-of-a-kind style once retailed for just $160 but now resells on sites like StockX for upwards of $1,037 to $3,500.

In 2020, Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since they announced their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Feeling inspired? Elevate your shoe style in these colorful sneakers inspired by Kate Upton’s look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, $110 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Reebok Jelly Belly Club C, $110 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Madewell Kickoff Trainer, $71 (was $98) .

Find more of Kate Upton’s bold style at the gallery.