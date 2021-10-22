CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kate Upton Jets Off in a Trending Puff-Sleeve Blouse & Rare Nike Kicks

By Claudia Miller
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRg71_0cZOZiat00

Kate Upton ended her week with a bang as she jetted off alongside her husband, Justin Verlander.

The actress and her baseball spouse coordinated their looks ahead of Verlander’s games against the Boston Red Sox. For the outing, Upton modeled a white puff-sleeve blouse tucked into black skinny jeans with a wide-brim hat to match.

Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya and more frequent the trend as brands like Khaite, Dries Van Noten and Christopher John Rogers incorporated it into their latest collections.

As for Upton herself, the model rounded out her off-duty style in a pair of surprisingly buzzy sneakers.

Created with mixed tones and overlays across the uppers, Upton opted for the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 97/1 silhouette that debuted in 2018. The unique design reportedly pulls inspiration from Sean’s love for vintage Nike hats by combining both the upper of an Air Max 97 and the sole unit of the Air Max silhouette. The one-of-a-kind style once retailed for just $160 but now resells on sites like StockX for upwards of $1,037 to $3,500.

In 2020, Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since they announced their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Feeling inspired? Elevate your shoe style in these colorful sneakers inspired by Kate Upton’s look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381sWY_0cZOZiat00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, $110 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkEtK_0cZOZiat00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Reebok Jelly Belly Club C, $110 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOLtq_0cZOZiat00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Madewell Kickoff Trainer, $71 (was $98) .

Find more of Kate Upton’s bold style at the gallery.

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Contrasts Edgy Graphic Coat Dress With Pink Wedges For Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Naomi Osaka made a red carpet appearance at a Tag Heuer event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The tennis star repped her brand partnerships by wearing a Tag Heuer watch paired with a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble. Osaka became an ambassador for the Swiss brand earlier this year. She also joined Louis Vuitton as its face in January and made her debut in the house’s spring 2021 campaign. On Thursday night, Osaka wore an graphic coat dress by Louis Vuitton. The monochrome jacquard print seen on the jacket was inspired by architecture as part of the collection’s collaboration with Fornasetti. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready for a Show in a Tied-Up Tee, Spandex Shorts & Hot Pink Sneakers

Miley Cyrus has us wanting to hop on a flight to Texas this weekend as she prepares for the Austin City Limits festival. Previewing her soundcheck on Instagram last night, the “Prisoner” musician kept comfortable in a sleeveless T-shirt that read “Jailbait” in hot pink lettering; under the tied-up shirt came a pair of classic black spandex shorts and a chain-linked low-rise belt. The coloring of her tee echoed into her choice of sneakers — a pair of low-top canvas sneakers with a hot pink upper. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Cyrus herself is making up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberta Ferretti
Person
Zendaya
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Dries Van Noten
Person
Kate Upton
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka’s Style Statements Include Bold Colors & Prints for Any Occassion

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has been winning big on and off the court. Osaka’s style always looks chic and comfortable in her go-to styles that include bold prints and earth-toned neutrals. Here, a collection of some of Osaka’s moments embracing her signature look. Osaka played in the Western and Southern Open and had all eyes on her, not just for her tennis skill but also her bold pattern choices. She wore a black and white pinstripe top with a peach tennis skirt, and her Nike sneakers displayed a bold cheetah print. The four-time Grand Slam champion attended the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Runs in Style Thanks to Victoria Beckham x Reebok

Eva Longoria proved that you can still work out in style this week with a little help from one of her close friends. The “Desperate Housewives” actress gave fans a look into her running style on Thursday, sharing a mid-run snap from her scenic route. For the outing, Longoria tapped Victoria Beckham’s latest collaborative collection with Reebok; the outfit teamed a coordinating split-strap sports bra with two-tone leggings, with similar styles available to shop at Reebok.com. The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Jets#The Boston Red Sox#Puffed#Nike Air Max#The Air Max#Covenant House
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up With ’80s Boldness in Voluminous Red Outfit and Lug-Sole Shoes

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to elevate suiting with a high-fashion twist, from the comfort of her own home. The “Blackish” star exuded ’80s boldness in her latest statement look, a voluminous matching set from Loewe. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Ross’ outfit featured a black and red color-blocked bomber jacket and voluminous wide-leg red pants. The star layered the two pieces over a long-sleeved black top, and gave them a boost of retro glam with thick gold hoop earrings and a chain charm bracelet. “HAUT PER SUIT,” Ross playfully captioned the set of Instagram images, thanking Anderson and the brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Shines at ‘We Can Survive’ Concert in Soft Gray Set and Metallic Sandals

Saweetie brought a softer side to her “Icy Grl” style this week for Audacy’s We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The “My Type” rapper hit the red carpet in a pleated cropped turtleneck sweater and bandage mini skirt in a light gray hue. Both pieces featured a sparkly texture, which coordinated with Saweetie’s studded hoop earrings, bangle bracelet and layered rings. Together, they created a matching set with geometric textures and a gauzy finish. When it came to shoes, the “Fast” singer chose a pair of sleek Dolce and Gabbana heeled sandals to elevate her look. The metallic silver style...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Gives ‘Grease’ a Very 2021 Twist in a Leather Little Black Dress & Red Pumps

Hailey Bieber channeled a recognizable look from “Grease” this week for her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The model, as styled by Karla Welch, broke out a sleek leather little black dress for the occasion on Thursday. The strapless design came courtesy of Khaite and featured a sweetheart neckline, a bustier-style bodice and handy pockets; similar silhouettes from the celeb-favorited brand retail for over $1,500. To give the outfit a full Sandy Olsson finish, Bieber also modeled cherry red pumps with a pointed toe and lifted heel. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Gives the Suited Trend a Glittering Twist in Head-to-Toe Sequins

Kate Hudson suited up in glittering fashion this week for a dinner with Louis Vuitton. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress attended an event hosted by the brand in part with Miranda Kerr and Jamie Mizrahi in Los Angeles on Thursday night. For the occasion, Hudson modeled a sequin-coated black suit from the French luxury house with logo-trimmed lapels and detailing. Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Harry Styles’ Glam-Rock Heels, Sequin Tops & Flared Pants Are Taking Over TikTok

Harry Styles is back on tour and his concert outfits have taken over TikTok. The star embarked on his second solo tour in September with “Love On Tour,” performing hits off his 2019 album “Fine Line,” and fans are flooding the video app with hundreds of clips from the show. In the videos, you can see Styles onstage in a range of custom looks, all created by creative director Alessandro Michele and Gucci, that they just can’t get enough of. Many are also recreating his flamboyant, retro aesthetic for their own outfits when attending the shows. “Harry Styles or ’70s fashion show,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Turns a T-Shirt Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Chunky Sneakers

Sophie Turner found the perfect way to style your oversize T-shirts for fall as she left her New York hotel with Joe Jonas this week. Stepping out on Thursday, the “Game of Thrones” actress opted for a casual grunge in an oversize black tee, turning the piece into a dress with a little help from legwear; the sheer tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season. When it came to footwear, the edgy appeal of Turner’s look continued with high-top sneakers from her most beloved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Gets Spooky in Ultra-Rare Nike Dunks That Resell for Up to $450K

Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit in a sneakerhead-approved way. The model served up a fall-themed photo dump on Instagram earlier this week, showing off her Jack-o-Lanterns, autumnal decorating and a pair of rare sneakers to tout. The recognizable Nike Dunk Lows pay homage to Freddy Kreuger of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” with blood-splattered overlays and striped uppers inspired by the character’s signature attire. With silver accents to portray Kreuger’s bladed hands, the sneaker also comes complete with insoles that echo the villain’s scarred figure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) While Jenner modeled the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Does Big Toe Sandals for Fall in Crinkled Crop Top & Flowy Skirt

Kelly Rowland is bringing one of the summer’s biggest footwear trends into fall. The Destiny’s Child alumna showed off her chic seasonal attire on Instagram this weekend, posing outdoor in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a coordinating ribbed crop top and skirt set from Cult Gaia both formed from a crinkled organza fabric; an orange colorway of the Mala top retails for $400 at Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) On her feet, the monochrome appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy