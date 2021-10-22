CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Mixed As Trading Starts On Wall Street

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday in the opening minutes of trading...

IBTimes

Global Stocks Mostly Climb On Solid Earnings

European and US stocks rose Tuesday following another batch of mostly strong earnings that have offset lingering worries about inflation and supply chain woes. The Dow and S&P 500 finished at fresh all-time highs, joining bourses in London, Paris and Frankfurt in advancing. While the results have not been universally...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record, Earnings In Focus

Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing ongoing concerns about inflation, while progress in Washington on Joe Biden's big-spending economic plans also provided support. However, a fresh virus outbreak in China, where more than four million have now been put...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of heavy earnings week

Stocks opened slightly higher Monday, rallying as investors prepared for a busy week of earnings, including results from a number of key tech-related companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 3 points, or less than 0.1%, at 35,674, after opening in positive territory, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 4,554.61. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 15,159.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Stocks and crypto hold steady ahead of a mammoth week of tech earnings

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. At 5 p.m. ET today, Facebook will deliver its Q3 results, kicking off a huge week of Big Tech earnings calls. Last week, tech investors got a bit of a scare when Snap Inc. warned that advertisers were pulling back on their spend in the wake of the supply-chain woes. That pronouncement hit the Nasdaq hard.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.
STOCKS
Action News Jax

Global stocks mixed after Wall St rise, weak Japanese trade

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street advanced on strong corporate earnings and Japanese exports weakened. London and Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. The future for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1% after five days of gains.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpile rise saps rally

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell $1.13 cents, or 1.3%, to $85.27 a barrel by...
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
