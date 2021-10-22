CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

La Liga: Getafe vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

By Meeth Agrawal
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetafe vs Celta Vigo: Getafe will take on Celta Vigo in the Matchday 10 of the La Liga 2021/22. Getafe stand at the last position whereas Celta Vigo sit at the 15th spot. Getafe are having a horrible run in the La Liga 2021/22 season as they see themselves at the...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Rock bottom Getafe lose again as Celta Vigo clinch key win

Getafe’s winless start to the 2021/22 La Liga season has continued in Monday night action as Celta Vigo clinched a 3-0 win and the hosts ended with nine men. Quique Sanchez Flores returned to the club for a third spell earlier this month but they remain rock bottom in the Spanish top flight.
SOCCER
goal.com

Djene sees red as Getafe bow to Aidoo's Celta Vigo

The Togo international was given his marching orders as the Deep Blue Ones continue their poor run in the Spanish top-flight. Dakonam Djene was shown a red card in Getafe’s 3-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo in Monday’s La Liga outing. Following a harsh tackle on two-goal hero Santi Mina...
SOCCER
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Valencia - La Liga

The La Liga season resumes this weekend, with Barcelona hosting Valencia on Sunday night. Ronald Koeman’s men have endured a horrid start to the campaign, suffering humiliation on more than one occasion. The Dutchman’s position in the dugout is under threat more than ever following a calamitous 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, and 2-0 degrading to Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth will be at full capacity for the first time in almost 20 months as Barcelona welcome Valencia for a huge La Liga match. Barça need three points to stay close to the top of the table but it won’t be easy against a Valencia team that is healthy again and well-coached by José Bordalás. This should be a good one, and Sergio Agüero could make his debut as well. Vamos!
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Valencia: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on Sunday for La Liga action as both teams look to move closer to the top four. Valencia have cooled off after their hot start, failing to win any of their last four, but Los Che are still in eighth place and can potentially move into the top four this weekend. Barca are in the same situation on 12 points, sitting in ninth with a game in hand.
UEFA
sportsaldente.com

La Liga Santander: Osasuna vs Granada Predictions, Time, Line-Up

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Osasuna vs Granada. It has been just a few hours since the UEFA Champions League matchday concluded. After a stunning performance from the teams, we will be entering into the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and Friday. After that, we will again get some league action. All the European leagues will come back for matchday nine on 23rd October.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Getafe vs Celta de Vigo in LaLiga

Follow game Getafe vs Celta Vigo live stream and score online, information, prediction, TV channel, lineups preview, start date and result updates at the LaLiga Match on October 25d 2021 at Stadium. Kick-off start time: 3:00 pm ET.
SOCCER
AFP

Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille

Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Marseille in a heated atmosphere in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The meeting of French football's biggest rivals was briefly held up on more than one occasion as objects were thrown from the stands when PSG players went to take corner kicks. There was another interruption in the second half when one young man invaded the pitch and approached Messi before being escorted off by a legion of security staff. It was that sort of night for PSG, who could not get into their stride and were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a last-man challenge on Cengiz Under just outside the box.
SOCCER
