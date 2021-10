A man robbed Chik-fil-A on McKnight Road in Ross Township Thursday afternoon.

Ross Twp. Police say a Black male in his late teens or early 20s, around 5-foot-9 inches with a thin build driving white Ford Taurus demanded money at the drive-thru area around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect did not show a weapon and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ross Police as 412-931-9070.