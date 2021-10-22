CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: NYPD seek man who slid hand under teen's shorts on SI bus

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) The NYPD is looking to identify a man who they said put his hand under a teen's shorts while on a Staten Island bus last month, authorities said.

The incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. on September 17 on an S46 MTA bus.

According to officials, the unknown man approached the 18-year-old woman from behind and put his hand under her shorts, and proceeded to rub the victim over her underwear.

He then attempted to place his hand under the victim's underwear but was not successful, police said.

The suspect was last seen getting off the bus at Castleton Avenue and Port Richmond Avenue in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man with a light complexion, approximately 35-years-old, 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair.

Photo credit NYPD

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with a yellow Sunoco logo on the back, dark-colored jeans, a dark-colored mask with a Nike logo, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

