How much financial aid can you get?

Here’s how to get student loan forgiveness if you don’t work in public service. Here’s what you need to know. President Joe Biden announced major changes to student loan forgiveness for public servants this month, which will help more student loan borrowers get student loan cancellation. These changes are a game changer for student loan forgiveness — and could help shape the future of student loans for other borrowers too. What’s the latest on wide-scale student loan cancellation? The latest on mass student loan forgiveness is there’s likely won’t be any, at least in the near-term. Student loan relief due to the Covid-19 pandemic is ending January 31, 2022, and the Biden administration has said repeatedly that there will be no more extensions for temporary student loan forbearance. So, do you qualify for student loan forgiveness? (Here’s who qualifies for student loan forgiveness right now). A common complaint is “But, I don’t work in public service.” Well, here’s how to get student loan forgiveness, even if you don’t work in public service:

COLLEGES ・ 20 HOURS AGO