Alec Baldwin Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone In A Horrible Movie Set Incident

By Josh Elliott
 4 days ago
A cinematographer was killed on Thursday in an apparent accident involving the firing of a prop gun on the set of a movie starring Alec Baldwin.

Police say Baldwin fired the gun himself and that two people were shot while filming a Western called Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died of her injuries while director Joel Souza, 48, was rushed to hospital for treatment, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Baldwin's spokesperson told the Associated Press that the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun that was loaded with blanks.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said on Friday in a statement. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what was discharged when the gun was fired. No one has been arrested or charged at this point.

Police say Baldwin voluntarily spoke to them after the incident, and the Santa Fe New Mexican reports that he was seen in tears outside the sheriff's office later that day.

The incident immediately reminded many people of Brandon Lee, actor and son of Bruce Lee, who was killed while filming The Crow in 1993 after being shot with a prop gun. The gun in that case wasn't supposed to be loaded.

Lee's sister, Shannon Lee, who runs his official Twitter account, offered her condolences after the shooting.

"No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period," she wrote.

Hutchins called herself a "restless dreamer" and an "adrenaline junkie" on her Instagram page, and had recently shared several posts from the set of Rust.

One reposted photo on her page shows the entire cast, including Baldwin.

Filming on Rust has been suspended and the investigation is ongoing.

