CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Week – Wilbur

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Pet of the Week is Wilbur. He is...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What will a Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids mean? An expert weighs in

(CNN) — A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended Tuesday that the agency grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Next, the FDA decides whether to authorize the vaccine, and then the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will meet to consider whether it should be recommended for that age group. If CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on that recommendation, younger children could be getting vaccinated next week.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
The Associated Press

Sudan arrests 3 activist as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, as international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week. The overnight arrests in the capital Khartoum came a few hours after the military allowed...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy