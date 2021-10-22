CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score this HP Chromebook for $99, today only

By Ian Paul
PCWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need a new Chromebook for lightweight tasks, it’s your lucky day. Today only, Best Buy is selling an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook for an insane $99. This isn’t a jaw-dropping device, but it’ll get the job done and the price is definitely...

