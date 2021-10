Space Yacht co-founder LondonBridge is set to take the stage at Escape Halloween this year and is getting everyone hyped with some tunes. There’s just something special about Escape Halloween. Sure, it’s one of the largest festivals centered around the spookiest of holidays, but that’s only one aspect that makes it so great. From the production to the DJs taking the stage, the Halloween magic is in the air and pushes artists to be more dynamic and have some fun along the way. One of those artists who has fallen in love with the festival over the years is LondonBridge, and he’s set to grace the stage on Saturday, October 30 with an impressive set.

