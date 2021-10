WEYMOUTH – As the chief technology officer for a software company, Gary MacDougall said getting on the internet every day is as essential to his job as having electricity. “Everything I do in the course of the day is online, so if I lost internet for three or four days, I’d be in trouble,” MacDougall, of Weymouth, said. “You have tons of people working from home and kids trying to get on Zoom calls, so the internet is definitely an essential utility.”

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO