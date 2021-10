Just when you think you have the NFL figured out, a slate like Week 6 comes around and turns the game on its head. Justin Herbert and the high-powered offense of the Chargers were held to just six points, the Titans pulled off the upset over Buffalo, and the Jaguars won a game! Well, at least we know we're not totally in the Twilight Zone because Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears.

