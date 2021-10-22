Wolvescast 166: Thurski

MINNEAPOLIS — A stationary bike sits pushed back to the left of the Wolves bench next to media row. The bike is used to help players stay loose when they're not on the floor, but over the years not many guys ride it. Aside from point guard D’Angelo Russell using it when subbed out, the bike typically goes unoccupied. Tonight, though, Jordan McLaughlin sat and rode the bike off and on throughout the first three quarters. The team’s third point guard, behind D’Lo and Patrick Beverley, has been battling a groin injury and one could reasonably assume he was doing his best to stay ready for action if head coach Chris Finch decided to call his number.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO