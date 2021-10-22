CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolvescast 166: Thurski

By Neil Olstad
Canis Hoopus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Minnesota Timberwolves are one win into a successful 82-0 campaign. After one of the most entertaining home openers...

www.canishoopus.com

Comments / 0

thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Reactions From The Timberwolves Opener

On today’s show, after a preseason of many questions, Dane brings his immediate takeaways from the Minnesota Timberwolves opening night victory over the Houston Rockets. Topics today include:. The Anthony Edwards Show — Detailing how Ant seems to be on the brink of something special. And why this seemingly imminent...
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Game Preview #1: Rockets at Wolves

Who: Houston Rockets (0-0) at Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) It’s been 157 days since they last played a real basketball game, but after yet another offseason of turnover, dysfunction, and now growing optimism, the Minnesota Timberwolves are officially back in our lives once again. At this point, enough has been written...
NBA
Canis Hoopus

“It’s About Building the Culture”: Wolves’ Energy, Focus Carryover From Preseason

There’s something indisputably different about the air surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves through four preseason and one regular-season game. Sure, it’s very early in the season, and the team has shown promise in the past only for it to prove fleeting, being destroyed by a seemingly continuous volley of fire and brimstone from on high, some sent by God, others by upper management. But, at the risk of sounding like that one Arrested Development meme, things just feel different this time.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Friday Cup of Canis

If you’re like me, you’re feeling pretty good. It’s Friday, the Wolves play tomorrow (Statement Saturday, baby!), and we’re still riding the high of Wednesday’s opener. How cruel of the NBA to make us wait so long between games. All I want to get across today before the two-game series...
NBA
Canis Hoopus

SB Nation Reacts: 2021-22 NBA Predictions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Minnesota Timberwolves fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The 2021-22 NBA regular season kicked off earlier this week, with the first...
NBA
Canis Hoopus

2021-2022 Canis Hoopus Starting Line-up

After yet another long, lackluster, dysfunctional offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves are officially back, as are the staff members here at Canis Hoopus who cover the team! As we prepare to kick off yet another season of #kahntent here at CH, we wanted to quickly introduce some of the staff members that will be providing daily coverage of our beloved Timberwolves for the upcoming season.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Wolves 124, Rockets 106: Welcome to the Anthony Edwards Show

As Minnesota Timberwolves PA announcer Shawn Parker belted out the second-year sensation’s introduction, Anthony Edwards wore a big ol’ smile as he ran out onto the Target Center floor in front of the largest home crowd of his career on opening night. Throughout the night, I don’t think he took...
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Basketball
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

For Heat and rest of NBA, start of this season is all about getting a grip

Sometimes the NBA season is about little more than getting a grip, appreciating the 82-game grind. Yet during the course of those games, it also can be as simple as getting a grip, quite literally, especially this season. With the NBA’s shift from Spalding to Wilson as the league’s official ball provider, it has meant a recalibration in a sport where touch can mean everything. No, this is not ...
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Wolves 96, Pelicans 89: The Game Tells You What to Do

MINNEAPOLIS — A stationary bike sits pushed back to the left of the Wolves bench next to media row. The bike is used to help players stay loose when they're not on the floor, but over the years not many guys ride it. Aside from point guard D’Angelo Russell using it when subbed out, the bike typically goes unoccupied. Tonight, though, Jordan McLaughlin sat and rode the bike off and on throughout the first three quarters. The team’s third point guard, behind D’Lo and Patrick Beverley, has been battling a groin injury and one could reasonably assume he was doing his best to stay ready for action if head coach Chris Finch decided to call his number.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

“We got to help them”: Edwards, Towns Shoulder Blame for Wolves’ Offensive Woes

Anthony Edwards didn’t mince words following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. “We just got to be willing to share the ball. That’s it—just that simple. Just sharing the ball … We think we the only ones on the team. We got to be willing to pass the ball. There’s no ‘I’ in team. We can’t beat five people with three people. You beat five people with five people. So, we got to be willing to play with our teammates, trust our teammates, and, like I said, share the ball.”
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Timberwolves Evolving Leadership Dynamic

On today’s show, Dane reacts to a chaotic Minnesota Timberwolves loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and the leadership dynamic taking form in the Wolves’ locker room. We get into how the play of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell — the team’s three best players — is beginning to shape the team’s identity. Topics include:
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

The 6th Annual Definitely Correct Canis Hoopus Opening Night Predictions

If you’re familiar with Canis Hoopus, you know by now that one of our most sacred annual traditions here is providing a laundry list of definitely correct predictions prior to the start of the upcoming season. With yet another offseason of change and dysfunction now behind us, let’s kick off the 2021-22 season with our hottest #takes and fool-proof predictions about will undoubtedly hold up over the next handful of months.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Thunder vs. Sixers - 10/24

Following two games on the road, the Thunder returned home to Oklahoma City to begin a three-game home stand inside of Paycom Center. The squad will look to take the lessons from its tough loss against Houston on Friday and apply to them to its next test in the Philadelphia 76ers in its regular season home opener on Sunday. After two games in enemy territory, the Thunder will now get the chance to build on those lessons with the energy and spirit of Loud City behind it.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

As The Wolves Turn: Week One Observations

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally returned to playing meaningful basketball games, and what a glorious return it was. For the third straight season, the Timberwolves are off to a 2-0 start, but this season it feels different. Not in the “they’re going to the finals” different, but more like “holy shit, do we actually have a competent team?” different.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

D'Angelo Russell's Slow Start: It's Too Early to Be Concerned

The All-Star point guard is off to a terrible start. But it's no time to be concerned over it. D'Angelo Russell indeed is off to a terrible start to the season. Despite having a solid performance in the season opener vs Houston with 22 points, 7 assists and shot 50% from 3, Russell has laid back to back stinkers vs the Pelicans. Timberwolves fans are seemingly beginning to either turn on him, want him to come off the bench or now wish they should have traded him. I am here to tell you all, it's too early to turn on D'Angelo Russell.
NBA

