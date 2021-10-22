CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. State Police investigating horse and buggy crash in Shippensburg

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police are investigating a crash involving a car and horse and buggy Friday morning on the 3100 block of Orrstown Road.

West End Fire & Rescue initially responded to the scene and said there are “multiple patients” and had to request two helicopters. PSP says there were 3 people in the horse and buggy and all three sustained injuries.

The car, a pickup truck, fled the scene but was found about 5 miles away and taken into custody.

State Police later came to the scene and asked the public to stay away from the area.

Gettysburg Area High School student struck by school bus, under investigation

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

