Clearwater man plotted to ‘snatch’ and rape child, throw her in trunk, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man who had allegedly plotted to abduct and rape a young child has been arrested, police said.

Jacob Holman, 26, was arrested at his Clearwater home early Thursday morning and is currently being held at a Pinellas County jail without bond.

Police said they learned of Holman’s intentions after they were called to a domestic dispute at his home. In his possession, police found several materials that would “aid in the facilitation of the abduction of a small child with the intent to commit a felonious act.” Those materials included duct tape, some gloves, a first aid kit, condoms, a shovel and a flashlight. Police said he began collecting the items 72 hours before his arrest.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives found also child pornography on Holman’s phone. There was also a list, which mentioned that he intended to “snatch a lil [sic] girl” and “throw” her in a trunk.

Investigators said Holman used his cell phone to record a “live video” of a 5-year-old child at a local store. It’s unclear if the child was his intended victim.

Holman reportedly admitted to taking the video and making the list, but did not explain why he did it.

Holman was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography.

Authorities said he has previous arrests for domestic assault and drug possession.

“So often in this profession we see the tragic outcome after a heinous crime is committed,” said Police Chief Dan Slaughter. “This is one of those rare occasions where we were fortunate to be able to intervene before the crime happened. I can’t be more grateful for the citizen reporting a concern and for the great work by our detectives in the Crimes Against Children and Families Unit.”

Note: The original affidavit said Holman had materials that would “aid in the facilitation of the abduction, rape, murder and disposal of a small child,” but a corrected release omits the words “murder” and “disposal.” It says Holman was accused of trying to commit a felonious act. This story has been updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.