Falcons vs Dolphins 2021 Week 7 TV coverage plan

The NFL trade deadline for the 2021 season is about two weeks away, but it sounds like there is potential a blockbuster trade could be happening soon. According to John McClain from the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins may be closing in on a trade sending Deshaun Watson to South Florida. McClain writes, “The Texans could finally be getting closer to trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins...a deal could go down this week, according to people familiar with the negotiations...[and if they are] unable to consummate the trade this week, they want to get it done by the league’s deadline.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO