Merkel avoids handshake with EU's von der Leyen

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel awkwardly avoided shaking hands with EU...

www.bbc.com

Shropshire Star

EU leaders give Merkel big send-off

The outgoing German chancellor was feted by friends and foes alike in an informal ceremony behind closed doors at a summit in Brussels. European leaders gave Germany’s outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel a big farewell party at Friday’s EU summit, with former US president Barack Obama making a cameo video appearance.
POLITICS
BBC

EU leaders give Merkel an ovation at final summit

Last week I waited in a packed press pen for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to descend the stairs at the Egmont Palace in Brussels. She'd already had lunch with King Philippe and later would go to a farewell concert featuring the works of Mozart and Beethoven. In other words, they were laying it on for her.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Merkel bids a fond 'auf Wiedersehen' at likely final EU summit

BRUSSELS — "Great European," "compromise machine" and "monument" were among the tributes paid by leaders to Angela Merkel at what is likely to be the outgoing German chancellor's last EU summit after almost 16 years in charge of Europe's largest economy. Former U.S. President Barack Obama joined the EU premiers...
POLITICS
AFP

'Monument' Merkel gets standing ovation at last EU summit

European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation on Friday at her last EU summit after a 16-year reign that helped guide the bloc through major ups and downs. An EU summit "without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower", Michel said.
EUROPE
The Independent

‘That’s it?’ Angela Merkel bids Brussels farewell as she wraps up final EU summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel bid Brussels farewell during her final European Union summit. Merkel held a press conference alongside the German government’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert as her 107th summit throughout her 16 year term drew to a close. “That’s it?" Merkel asks Seibert. “Yes," he replies. “Yes! Have a great...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Says EU Needs to Reach Agreement on Poland, Migration

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday rule of law is a core aspect of the European Union, which should find ways of reaching agreement with Poland and a common line on migration issues during talks on Friday. "We have to find ways of coming back together...
POLITICS
Axios

Merkel's farewell spoiled by Poland crisis at EU summit

Angela Merkel took up her vaunted mantle as Europe's crisis manager for what could be the last time tonight, as she urged the EU to find compromise in its showdown with Poland. Why it matters: The European Commission has threatened to withhold over $40 billion in pandemic recovery funds after...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

EU Parliament threatens to SUE Ursula Von Der Leyen if she doesn't withhold funding from Poland as bloc’s leaders gather for two days of crunch talks amid rule of law row

The EU's Parliament has threatened to sue Ursula Von Der Leyen if she refuses to withhold funding from Poland amid and increasingly bitter row over the rule law. David Sassoli, parliament's president, said lawyers have been instructed to 'prepare a lawsuit against the [EU] Commission' - which Ms Von Der Leyen heads - 'to ensure rules are properly enforced.'
LAW
Daily Mail

Polish PM lashes out at 'blackmailing' EU chief Ursula von der Leyen after she vowed to punish his country in rule of law dispute following months of bitter division between bloc and Warsaw over LGBT rights and judicial reforms

The Polish Prime Minister has told Ursula von der Leyen 'we will not be blackmailed' after the European Commission chief vowed to punish his country for challenging the supremacy of EU law. Von der Leyen today told a stormy meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the Commission had...
POLITICS
WNCY

Merkel says migration still challenge for EU but not same as 2015

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union had more work ahead to tackle the issue of migration but the situation was not the same as in 2015 when more than a million refugees and migrants reached the bloc. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and...
POLITICS
Place
Europe
manisteenews.com

Merkel backs dialogue with Poland over tensions with EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland's European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship. Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Merkel Says EU Must Resolve Polish Problem in Talks, Not Courts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union should resolve its differences by talking to each other rather than through court decisions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, responding to a question on the dispute with Poland over the rule of law. "We are all member states of the European Union, which...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Merkel: ‘very hard work’ ahead to achieve EU climate goals

MADRID (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel predicted Thursday that achieving European Union targets for slashing emissions that cause global warming will be “very hard work.”. The so-called European Green Deal, agreed last December, provides a blueprint for cutting gas emissions by 55% over this decade and becoming carbon-neutral in...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Merkel warns of 'centrifugal forces' in EU, calls for unity

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of dividing forces in the European Union and issued a plea for more unity across the continent, speaking at an award ceremony speech in Spain on Thursday. “Let’s not kid ourselves: Centrifugal forces have been at work in the EU for several...
EUROPE
Washington Post

Poland triggers an existential crisis for Europe

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The European Union faces a crisis that may prove its most existential threat yet. It has nothing...
POLITICS
AFP

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse, but critics say more work needed

Germany's new parliament met for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse. But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany's first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag lower house's powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the gavel to Baerbel Bas -- only the third woman to hold the post.
POLITICS

