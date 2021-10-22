Merkel avoids handshake with EU's von der Leyen

The EU will not fund “barbed wire or walls”, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said, in defiance of calls from some governments to build protective defences against migrants seeking to enter the bloc. A number of EU leaders have voiced concerns in recent weeks over a...
The outgoing German chancellor was feted by friends and foes alike in an informal ceremony behind closed doors at a summit in Brussels. European leaders gave Germany’s outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel a big farewell party at Friday’s EU summit, with former US president Barack Obama making a cameo video appearance.
BERLIN (Reuters) - The measures the European Union’s member states take to mitigate the energy price crisis must not go at the cost of the transition to renewable energies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. “The medium- or long- term transition of our energy supply has to go in...
Last week I waited in a packed press pen for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to descend the stairs at the Egmont Palace in Brussels. She'd already had lunch with King Philippe and later would go to a farewell concert featuring the works of Mozart and Beethoven. In other words, they were laying it on for her.
BRUSSELS — "Great European," "compromise machine" and "monument" were among the tributes paid by leaders to Angela Merkel at what is likely to be the outgoing German chancellor's last EU summit after almost 16 years in charge of Europe's largest economy. Former U.S. President Barack Obama joined the EU premiers...
European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation on Friday at her last EU summit after a 16-year reign that helped guide the bloc through major ups and downs. An EU summit "without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower", Michel said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel bid Brussels farewell during her final European Union summit. Merkel held a press conference alongside the German government’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert as her 107th summit throughout her 16 year term drew to a close. “That’s it?" Merkel asks Seibert. “Yes," he replies. “Yes! Have a great...
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday rule of law is a core aspect of the European Union, which should find ways of reaching agreement with Poland and a common line on migration issues during talks on Friday. "We have to find ways of coming back together...
Angela Merkel took up her vaunted mantle as Europe's crisis manager for what could be the last time tonight, as she urged the EU to find compromise in its showdown with Poland. Why it matters: The European Commission has threatened to withhold over $40 billion in pandemic recovery funds after...
The EU's Parliament has threatened to sue Ursula Von Der Leyen if she refuses to withhold funding from Poland amid and increasingly bitter row over the rule law. David Sassoli, parliament's president, said lawyers have been instructed to 'prepare a lawsuit against the [EU] Commission' - which Ms Von Der Leyen heads - 'to ensure rules are properly enforced.'
The Polish Prime Minister has told Ursula von der Leyen 'we will not be blackmailed' after the European Commission chief vowed to punish his country for challenging the supremacy of EU law. Von der Leyen today told a stormy meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the Commission had...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union had more work ahead to tackle the issue of migration but the situation was not the same as in 2015 when more than a million refugees and migrants reached the bloc. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and...
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - More than a billion COVID-19 vaccines produced in the European Union have been exported since December 2020, making the bloc the biggest exporter of the shots, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday. The vaccines had gone to more than 150 countries,...
BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland's European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship. Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union should resolve its differences by talking to each other rather than through court decisions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, responding to a question on the dispute with Poland over the rule of law. "We are all member states of the European Union, which...
MADRID (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel predicted Thursday that achieving European Union targets for slashing emissions that cause global warming will be “very hard work.”. The so-called European Green Deal, agreed last December, provides a blueprint for cutting gas emissions by 55% over this decade and becoming carbon-neutral in...
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of dividing forces in the European Union and issued a plea for more unity across the continent, speaking at an award ceremony speech in Spain on Thursday. “Let’s not kid ourselves: Centrifugal forces have been at work in the EU for several...
You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The European Union faces a crisis that may prove its most existential threat yet. It has nothing...
Germany's new parliament met for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse. But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany's first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag lower house's powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the gavel to Baerbel Bas -- only the third woman to hold the post.
