How Reba McEntire Approached Dolly Parton to Collaborate on ‘Does He Love You’

By Clayton Edwards
 4 days ago
Having Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire on the same track seems like something that should have happened ages ago. Both ladies have been at the forefront of the genre for decades. Today, many fans of the genre revere them as icons, and for good reason. They have two of the best voices in the industry. Furthermore, their voices match almost flawlessly. In short, the universe has been demanding this collaboration for decades.

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton answered that call on Reba’s latest release. The two icons teamed up for a stirring rendition of “Does He Love You,” and even released a video for their collaboration. COVID kept them from being in the studio together. Luckily, they were able to come together to shoot the video. Watch it below to see two icons at the top of their game belting one of the best songs to come out of this genre in decades. It’s a treat and the fact that they’re obviously having a blast makes it even better.

It was definitely worth the wait. However, it left many people, including Taste of Country Nights, wondering just how this collaboration came to be. Reba McEntire opened up about how she approached Dolly Parton in a recent episode of the show.

How Reba McEntire Approached Dolly Parton

Taste of Country Nights wanted to know how Reba McEntire approached Dolly Parton for their collab. “We just want to know. Did you, like, text Dolly? Did you message her? How did this happen?”

“No no no. I never want to put anybody on the spot like that,” Reba McEntire said. When they started kicking around the idea of doing a remake of “Does He Love You,” Reba and her team knew that Dolly was the “A-number one” choice. McEntire said, “I’ve gotten to sing ‘Does He Love You’ with so many people but never Dolly. So, that was, whoa. That was my dream come true.”

By all accounts, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are, at the very least, friendly. Additionally, they’re both icons. However, Reba still went through official channels to get Dolly on the song. “Management went to management. She came back and said yes she’d love to.” About that result, Reba said they were “thrilled to pieces.”

Taste of Country Nights also wanted to know, “Did you think of doing this song with anybody else or was it always just like ‘gotta have Dolly for this’?”

Reba McEntire described the thought process behind getting Dolly on the song. “Let’s try Dolly first. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll go to plan B. But, Dolly was our first choice.”

In the end, the stars aligned and two of the genre’s leading ladies put together a legendary collaboration.

Reba McEntire Reflects on 2015 Divorce

In a new interview, country legend Reba McEntire reflects on her 2015 divorce. The music icon was married to Narvel Blackstock starting in 1989. No divorce is easy, and after so many years, it’s never an easy choice. According to People, Reba McEntire spoke to Apple Fitness + about how...
Dolly Parton Is Expanding Efforts to Fight Illiteracy

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding statewide to Kentucky. In a new video shared to her Twitter account, Parton revealed that her famous program would be expanding to cover the entire state of Kentucky. From Dolly’s Twitter account:. I’m so happy to share that @dollyslibrary is expanding statewide in Kentucky....
Dolly Parton On Reba: 'I'm Not Gonna Let Her Out Sing Me'

Reba and Dolly Parton’s new video for “Does He Love You” — the duet the two country icons sing on Reba’s new box set — has been viewed almost half a million times since its release on Friday (10/8). As the song progresses, both Reba and Dolly get powerful in...
Country Music Icon Reba McEntire Returns for "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire," Only on Spotify

Today, Spotify announced that THE Reba McEntire is returning for the second season of her podcast Living & Learning with Reba McEntire on Monday, October 25. Hosted by the beloved country music icon, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire is inspired and informed by the way Reba approaches life: with an insatiable curiosity, dedication to expanding her knowledge, and reliance on her own lived experience. Each week, Reba will tackle numerous topics through informative and intriguing conversations with a variety of celebrity guests.
Reba McEntire Stopped By the Today Show to Talk About Music, Movies, Life, Love and More

Did you catch Reba McEntire on her recent appearance on the Today Show to chat with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist?. Reba shared the story behind creating her new box set Revived Remixed Revisited – and also revealed that when it came to picking a new duet partner for “Does He Love You,” Dolly Parton was at the top of Reba’s wish list, and was very thankful when she agreed to do it.
Reba McEntire Returns To Billboard's Country Airplay Chart With Dolly Parton Duet

Country music legend Reba McEntire has returned to Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart thanks to her first-ever duet with Dolly Parton, a revamped version of Reba’s 1993 single “Does He Love You.”. The song is part of McEntire’s just-released box set Revived Remixed Revisited, which dropped on Friday, October 8. The...
Reba McEntire with Brittney Spencer

Reba McEntire is coming to the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, February 18th, 2022. Joining her is rising star Brittney Spencer, who is PEOPLE Magazine Ones to Watch 2021 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, a member of the CMT Next Women of Country, and Pandora 2021 Artist to Watch.
