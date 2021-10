After years of delays and growing anticipation, Denis Villeneuve's Dune has officially arrived. The long-awaited blockbuster began theatrical screenings on the night of Thursday, October 21st — and it looks like HBO Max is here to provide fans the opportunity to watch it at home. At the time of this writing, Dune is officially available to stream on HBO Max, as part of the unprecedented deal that allowed Warner Bros.' 2021 movie slate to debut both in theaters and on the streaming service. Dune will be available on the platform for the first thirty-one days of its theatrical run, meaning it should leave around Sunday, November 21st.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO