CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin: See 1st Photos Of The Actor After He Accidentally Shoots 2 People On Set

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKxS3_0cZOWnpT00
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin was spotted for the first time after he accidentally misfired a prop gun on the set of ‘Rust,’ resulting in one person being hospitalized and the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As the world waits to hear what exactly happened on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin was photographed for the first time since the tragic incident. In the photos obtained by PEOPLE, Alec, 63, stands in a navy-blue t-shirt with a cellphone against his ear. (click here to see.) A facemask is in his other hand. It was Alec who accidentally misfired a prop gun while filming the upcoming western in New Mexico. The accidental shooting killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and left the film’s director, Joel Souza, injured. Alec, in a second photo obtained by the Daily Mail, stands doubled-over on the side of the road. His hand is pressed against his knee, his face turned away from the camera.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set around 1:50 p.m local time after a 911 caller reported a shooting on the set, police said in a press release. Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the medical facility. Mr. Souza was taken via ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for his injuries. There is an open investigation into the incident, and no charges have been filed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YF3RE_0cZOWnpT00
(MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

John Lindley, the National President of the Cinematographers Guild, and its national Executive Director, Rebecca Rhine, issued a statement on Hutchins’ death. “We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico, died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoXU6_0cZOWnpT00
Halyna Hutchins In 2017 (James Gourley/Variety/Shutterstock)

Hutchins’ death resulted in an outpouring of love and sadness from those who knew and worked with her. “I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock,” wrote Joe Manganiello, who worked with Halyna on the set of Archenemy. “She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style; she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her.”

“This is a horrible tragedy,” he added. “My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her.”

Comments / 93

Rodney Ohrt
3d ago

he is a hateful person. if this happened to someone else his mouth would not stop running. I feel sorry for the victims of this accident and with luck Alec might try and be a good person

Reply(1)
25
Ed Watts
3d ago

Headline should read, "One of the world's most anti-gun celebrities kills an innocent bystander. With a gun." If Mr. Baldwin knew anything about gun safety, he would have checked the weapon for live rounds when it was handed to him. No if's, and's, or but's. The one on the trigger is solely responsible for anything which comes out of the barrel and everything downrange.

Reply(6)
49
thegreatest
4d ago

I don’t like Alec but here I feel very bad for him. He’s suffering and this will stay with him the rest of his life. Bless everyone involved.

Reply(5)
29
Related
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
Daily Mail

Armorer, 24, in charge of firearms on the set of Rust 'once gave an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it': Described by co-worker as 'green and inexperienced' while working Alec Baldwin's western before fatal accident

The 24-year-old armorer who worked on Rust gave a child actress a gun without checking it on a previous film set, two production sources who worked with her said. The two sources told The Daily Beast that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had allegedly given an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it properly while on the set of the Nicholas Cage film, The Old Way.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
John Lindley
Person
Alec Baldwin
New York Post

Photos show Alec Baldwin’s children and cat leaving NYC home

Alec Baldwin’s kids and pet cat were seen leaving their Manhattan home on Friday — after wife Hilaria Baldwin reportedly left earlier amid the trauma of the tragic accident that killed a cinematographer on the set of his latest movie. Photos show a woman in sunglasses shuttling some of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Actor#The Daily Mail#Santa Fe County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Alec Baldwin family spotted packing up following deadly movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin's family was spotted packing up to head to the Hamptons, New York on Friday, following the deadly shooting on his movie set. Baldwin's assistants were seen packing luggage into cars a day after the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of his upcoming movie "Rust." Production on the set of "Rust" has been halted indefinitely after the prop gun was misfired at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in New Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy