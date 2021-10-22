Tacos, cookies, facials and more: 6 tenants named for Mueller entertainment district

Project details emerged in an Oct. 14 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which indicates that a 132,942-square-foot "Whole Foods SW Distribution Center" is on its way to Manor — not far from where Tesla is building its factory. Whole Foods, which was founded in 1980 and acquired for $13.7 billion by Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) in 2017, has grown to more than 500 locations in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is still headquartered in Austin and had more than 3,000 employees as of July 2021.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO