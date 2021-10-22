CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Tacos, cookies, facials and more: 6 tenants named for Mueller entertainment district

By Will Anderson
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Six new tenants have been announced for Aldrich Street, the entertainment...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Business Journal

What does Main Street Taylor think of possible $17B Samsung plant?

It's been nearly 10 months since Taylor, northeast of Austin, was first mentioned as a landing spot for Samsung's $17 billion next-generation semiconductor plant, and with the momentum building toward the company selecting the city, residents and business owners are teeming with excitement — and some trepidation — about the prospect of Taylor regaining its place as a key cog in the Central Texas economy.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin metro is one of the nation's busiest places for home construction but low supply persists

Austin has seen a huge amount of residential construction in the past decade. More single-family rental permits were filed in the Texas capital region than in Washington D.C., Nashville or Tampa. Click into this story to see how Austin's numbers compare with the rest of Texas, and get a list of the busiest volume homebuilders in the metro.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
Austin Business Journal

Is a big Whole Foods distribution center on its way to the Austin suburbs?

Project details emerged in an Oct. 14 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which indicates that a 132,942-square-foot "Whole Foods SW Distribution Center" is on its way to Manor — not far from where Tesla is building its factory. Whole Foods, which was founded in 1980 and acquired for $13.7 billion by Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) in 2017, has grown to more than 500 locations in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is still headquartered in Austin and had more than 3,000 employees as of July 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

5 hires to know in Austin startup ecosystem

Here are five recent and notable hires to hit the Austin technology and startup ecosystem. Customer experience service provider Everise, which has its U.S. HQ in Austin, said Oct. 21 it has added Nicole Palina-Pace as chief marketing officer. She was previously global head of brand marketing and communications at Outbrain. And, before that, she was VP of marketing for Rakuten Advertising.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Entertainment District#San Francisco#Food Drink
Austin Business Journal

Austin app security company Invicti sells majority stake for $625M

Austin-based app security company Invicti Security Corp. has sold a majority stake to Boston-based growth equity firm Summit Partners for $625 million. The company was born in 2018 out of a merger of Netsparker and Acunetix, which had established a presence here in 2017. Now it's poised to grow with the new investment, and its prior investor, Turn/River Capital, will still be a significant shareholder.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

State of downtown Austin's recovery: Busy on the weekends, still 'eerily quiet' on weekdays

There are many signs of life returning to downtown Austin — sometimes at pre-Covid levels. But the recovery has been uneven, especially when looking at weekday foot traffic. That is of huge importance for businesses that rely on walk-up customers. We speak to a couple of them in this story, and check the latest stats from the Downtown Austin Alliance.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Austin Business Journal

Will Tesla HQ squeeze Austin’s housing market?

“I don’t know, in terms of the number of employees this is going to bring, whether this will move the needle much at all, but in terms of the broader perception of Austin, it’s going to move the needle considerably," one expert said. This article looks at housing prices and statistics caught up in the Tesla effect so far and a peek at where Tesla executives are moving.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin's office tower development boom offers rare opportunity for tenants, leasing expert says

Austin's skyline has added some huge office towers in the past year — and more are on the way. In this story, Cushman & Wakefield Executive Managing Director Kevin Granger shares advice for tenants looking for space and discusses the timing of the current development cycle. Plus, check out the latest lists of Austin's largest office buildings and office parks.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
691
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy