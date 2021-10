Moran in Mackinac County has been called a ghost town from time to time, but there are enough people and things going on there that doesn't warrant that label. According to Michigan Place Names, the town was originally named Jacob City and founded on fraud. A man known as Mr. Jacob had an organization called the German Land Company in Detroit. It was “a colonization scheme by which land was sold to 27 of its members in 1881 and the rest in 1882-1883. Mr. Jacob was accused of fraud in 1883 and ousted from the organization”.

