BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you or your kids can't wait until Sunday, there are quite a few things going on Saturday to help you get a jump start on celebrating Halloween. From Noon until 5 PM the Eastern Hills Mall will host 'Mall-O-Ween'. Guests attending will get a trick-or-treat bag with a $2 donation per child with all proceeds benefiting The Hope Project of WNY. It's a local organization which provides basic necessities to struggling families and individuals at no cost.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO