Environment

October 22 weather forecast: Unseasonably cool weather returns for the weekend

binghamtonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Friday, October 22, 2021) We’ve slipped back to a cool and damp weather pattern Friday. Unseasonably cool temperatures are still around through the weekend. Most of the weekend is dry, but there will be some opportunities for an occasional light shower. More widespread rain is likely Monday. A cold...

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

13abc.com

October 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today and breezy with a high in the low 50s. Clouds will increase from east to west overnight. If the clouds stay away long enough, a patchy frost is possible south and west of Toledo. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Showers are possible late Thursday evening through Saturday. Rain amounts are expected to be around 1″ with totals up to 1.5″ near the lakeshore. Halloween is expected to be in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox News

National weather forecast for October 26

ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fall Storm Brings Rain, Snow, And Lots Of Wind!

DENVER (CBS4) – A piece of the “bomb cyclone” that recently slammed the West Coast will cross Colorado on Tuesday bringing needed moisture and also very gusty winds. The moisture will initially be limited to the Western Slope early on Tuesday before spreading east across the mountains by early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the northwest and southwest mountains in Colorado through midnight Tuesday night. The advisory includes the mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs, Rabbit Ears Pass, Telluride, Lake City, and Wolf Creek Pass for at least 4 to 8 inches of snow. Some areas will get at least...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wednesday Starts On A Chilly Note

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start off Wednesday on a chilly note with temperatures as cool as low 30s in Northwest Indiana, where Frost Advisories are in effect for the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Thursday and will be likely for the evening and overnight hours. Highs...
CHICAGO, IL
Yakima Herald Republic

Cool, dry weather expected this Halloween in Yakima after weekend rain

The Halloween forecast doesn’t look too scary, but the wet weather of this past weekend may stick around through the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Yakima received about a half-inch of rain on Sunday, with the Yakima Air Terminal weather station reporting 0.48 inches of...
YAKIMA, WA
hoiabc.com

Cool weather continues, rain returns later this week

Our skies will start clear tonight, but expect increasing cloud cover as we head into tomorrow morning. Lows won't be too far off of our average from this time of year tomorrow morning as we drop into the low 40s. We'll see more clouds than sun tomorrow with highs near...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
local21news.com

October weather is returning with occasional scattered showers

HARRISBURG, PA — October has returned with occasional scattered showers and wind gusts as high as 30 MPH. It will be much chillier tonight as our low temp dips to 50!. After some early clouds, skies will clear tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid-60's. Thursday also looks pretty nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60's. For the kids that are heading for trick or treating Thursday night it will be dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's.
HARRISBURG, PA
Q2 News

Morning rain, Afternoon clouds

Waking up to rain this morning that will move to the east as the day progresses. Snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns as well. It will be cooler today as we are behind a cold front. Slowly warming up over the next few days reaching the 60s as early as Thursday before a big cooldown comes across the weekend as another cold front blows through the area.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory For Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow in northwest Indiana. (Credit: CBS) More favorable conditions for frost are expected to form across northwest Indiana, with clearing skies and light winds. (Credit: CBS) Meantime, it will be slightly milder in Illinois, with some cloud cover. (Credit: CBS) High pressure overhead will give us another dry day tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures. (Credit: CBS) The next storm system arrives Thursday, with showers during the day; and the heaviest rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch in spots. Winds will be gusty from the north, generating high wave action, though not as dramatic as last weekend. (Credit: CBS) Halloween is looking fair and dry for now. A strong cold front early next week will hold highs in the 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 42. WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGH 58. THURSDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH 55.
CHICAGO, IL

