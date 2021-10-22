30th Street construction begins Friday; here’s what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is reminding residents about upcoming construction on 30th Street.

Construction is set to start Friday, Oct, 22.

A temporary detour will divert Foothills Trail users starting Monday, Oct. 25. Then, on Nov. 4, 30th Street will be closed in both directions between Gateway and Mesa roads through the spring of 2022.

Access to Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor & Nature Center, will be maintained throughout the project.

The Phase 1 detour route will direct traffic to Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street in order to enter Garden of the Gods Park from 30th Street south of Gateway Road. During this phase, the park will not be accessible from Garden of the Gods Road by car.

Detour notifications will be posted on major access routes. Mesa Road will remain open for local access only.

While work is underway, drivers, cyclist,s and pedestrians are asked to remember that heavy construction equipment and workers will be operating along 30th Street and the Foothills Trail. The active construction area will be defined with signage, and it is important for users to obey directional and safety signage in this area.

Phase 1 construction includes the Temporary Foothills Trail detour between Gateway Road, and the building of Chambers WayWater quality detention pond.

A temporary access road is expected to be built at the entrance of Garden of the Gods Park at Gateway Road. Officials say the road will provide vehicle access to the park from the south, while the new entry roundabout is built.

For additional project information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet , or call (719) 315-3102.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.