You can’t help but feel a bit sad for the group of actors that were hired by Marvel Television to launch the Netflix ‘Defenders’ TV universe. Folks like Charlie Cox, Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Jon Bernthal, and Finn Jones didn’t realize that when Marvel Studios would take over control of the characters, their run as the Marvel superheroes would likely come to an end. But of all the actors in that bunch, it would see like Charlie Cox is the one that fans most want to return with a proper MCU introduction. And the actor is ready, willing, and able to make it happen and will fight for the chance if needed.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO