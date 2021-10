There is little surprise when a conversation about cannabis and insurance turns to the subject of capacity. “Really when it comes to cultivation, processing, there is a bit of a hiccup, it seems in the overall market space, I think in terms of capacity from a property perspective for a total package solution,” said Keith Distel, casualty team leader in Admiral’s Chicago office and vice president of cannabis underwriting. “I know obviously the two of us are in kind of the same playing field when it comes to capacity. But capacity, it’s difficult. It’s limited.”

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO