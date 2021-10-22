CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Ritchie Torres talks Biden meeting on spending bill, fighting for child tax credit and public housing

By Dan Mannarino, Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez
NEW YORK — Bronx native Congressman Ritchie Torres spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Friday about a meeting he was part of with President Joe Biden earlier this week about the “Build Back Better” spending bill.

Torres and other Democrats were called to the White House on Tuesday.

The interview came just before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to visit the Bronx on Friday to push for the bill.

#Public Housing#Child Tax Credit#Spending Bill#Democrats#The White House
