CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne, PA

Wayne Bulk Carrier Offering Ships to Get Goods to Consumers

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJtyE_0cZOQ8qd00
Image via 6abc.

United Bulk Carriers in Wayne is stepping up to do what it can to get goods to consumers, reports Katherine Scott for 6abc.

Consumers are facing empty store shelves, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages at a time when holiday shopping is expected to be heavier than normal.

United Bulk Carriers transports bulk cargo like grain, sugar, and salt.

In July, freight forwarders and container consolidators asked about placing their containers on UBC ships, said Amr Mostafa, president and managing director of United Bulk Carrier, located in Wayne since 2001.

“Luckily we had a ship, a perfect ship, in a good place that can start helping them out,” Mostafa said.

UBC has now supplied multiple ships.

The UBC ships’ hold size allows for up to 300 containers, smaller than the standard volume.

“Because of the size of our ships, the length of our ships, you can go to untraditional container ports,” Mostafa said.

Mostafa said UBC remains open to helping more shippers.

“They really thought outside the box, and I commend them for that, to bypass the congested port in China, bypass the congested port in the U.S., and bring their containers,” said Mostafa.

Read more at 6abc about United Bulk Carriers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Amazon bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had doubled its container processing capacity and secured more shipping storage from ocean freight carriers to try to overcome supply chain bottlenecks in time for the holiday shopping season. The stop-and-start nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has snarled global supply chains that...
INDUSTRY
WZDX

Consumer good shortages related to supply chain issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Shortages of consumer goods have been reported on since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but what exactly is causing these shortages?. A professor with the University of Alabama in Huntsville Center for Management and Economic Research says the issue is related to the supply chain. "It starts with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KAAL-TV

Truck driver shortage causing prices on consumer goods to rise

(ABC 6 News) - The pandemic supply chain crisis is affecting everything from the transportation industry to the prices of our groceries. Here in southeast Minnesota, industry experts say it is all stemming from staffing shortages -- especially in trucking. Local transportation experts said the industry does not get the...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Wayne, PA
Business
theloadstar.com

Alibaba bought into parent of new ocean carrier Transfar Shipping

Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba has a stake in new liner operator Transfar Shipping, which launched operations with China-US west coast sailings in August, The Loadstar has learned. Singapore-registered Transfar started out as a freight forwarder, owned by Worldwide Logistics (Group), a Chinese 3PL founded in 2003, in which Zhejiang Cainiao...
INDUSTRY
Nancy on Norwalk

Global shortage of shipping containers highlights their importance in getting goods to Amazon warehouses, store shelves and your door in time for Christmas

Perhaps you’re snacking on a banana, sipping some coffee or sitting in front of your computer and taking a break from work to read this article. Most likely, those goods – as well as your smartphone, refrigerator and virtually every other object in your home – once were loaded onto a large container in another country and traveled thousands of miles via ships crossing the ocean before ultimately arriving at your doorstep.
INDUSTRY
Club 93.7

Major Mail Carriers Release the 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadline

UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service have announced their shipping deadlines for the 2021 holiday season. Even though it's not even Halloween yet, we're already talking about shipping deadlines for the holidays. Why is this? I mean the deadlines themselves aren't all that different from year's past. Well, mainly because of supply chain troubles due to the pandemic have industry experts warning consumers to shop early. If there's one year to not procrastinate with your holiday shopping, this would be it.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Dry Bulk at Capital Link Shipping Forum: Higher Hires, The Market’s On Fire!

“Our market is in fire”, were the words of DNB shipping analyst Jorgen Lian began the session covering drybulk shipping sector at the Capital Link Shipping Forum. Panel members went on excitedly about the great opportunities for ship owners (and for investors in the listed companies) with the market at levels not seen since 2007.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Bulk Cargo#Sugar#United Bulk Carriers#Ubc
prescottenews.com

Competition in Electricity Has Been Good for Consumers and Good for the Environment

Electricity used to be boring. Public utilities that provided power to homes and businesses were regulated monopolies and, by law, guaranteed a fixed rate-of-return on their generation, transmission, and distribution assets. Prices per kilowatt-hour were set by utility commissions after lengthy testimony from power companies, wanting higher rates, and consumer groups, wanting lower rates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: ‘There Really Are Problems Everywhere,’ Even For Small Companies

(CBS Baltimore) — Why are the shelves at the local grocery store always partly empty? Why do deliveries take so much longer than they used to? Why is everything more expensive? The short answer is supply chain issues. The long answer, explaining what is causing those supply chain issues, is not that simple. It goes without saying that the once-in-a-lifetime COVID pandemic has exacerbated existing problems. That includes a shortage of workers along the path that products take from the factory to a consumer’s doorstep, creating multiple bottlenecks in a system that depends on timeliness to function, just as demand has...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Says It's Prepared for Supply Chain Snarls as Holidays Loom

Amazon said a combination of planes, trucks, ships, vans and well-staffed warehouses as well as inventory planning and added capacity at ports should prepare it for the holidays. Amazon and other retailers are staring down a particularly challenging holiday season with supply-chain snarls and labor shortages, which experts say could...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
gcaptain.com

US-Flagged Bulk Carrier Briefly Grounds in Michigan

The U.S.-flagged bulk MV Calumet ran aground in Michigan’s Saginaw River on Thursday night after high winds pushed the ship off course and set the stern against the channel’s edge, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. The ship was refloated about 12 hours later. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received...
MICHIGAN STATE
WMTW

Maine businesses feeling supply chain crunch, offer advice to consumers

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine businesses are seeing the disruptions caused by the ongoing supply chain issues and are offering advice to consumers. L.L. Bean said it is seeing more backorders due to worker shortages and supply chain problems. CEO Stephen Smith encouraged Mainers to buy early and to look for alternate items that are in stock.
MAINE STATE
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Nine-Month Consumer Goods Sales Jump 16.4%

(Yicai Global) Oct. 18 -- China’s retail sales of consumer goods jumped 16.4 percent in the first three quarters of this year, according to official data. Sales totaled CNY31.81 trillion (USD4.94 trillion) in the nine months ended Sept. 30, which was a gain of 8 percent from the same period of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed today.
RETAIL
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and USPS packages. We'll explain

Are you curious about what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy