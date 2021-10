Ganigan Lopez pulled off an upset win in the most unexpected way. Jose Soto saw his first career fight outside of Colombia end in disappointing and anti-climactic fashion, as he was disqualified for excessive headbutts in his junior bantamweight clash with Mexico City’s Lopez. Two separate headbutts left Lopez with cuts over both eyes, the latter enough to prompt an immediate stoppage at the end of round five and with the local fighter hailed as the winner by disqualification in the Boxeo Telemundo main event Friday evening at Deportivo Oceania in Mexico City.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO