Great Wolf Lodge coming to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new attraction could bring half a million visitors to Tennessee each year.

The Great Wolf Lodge bills itself as the largest family of indoor water parks in the country. Now the company has its eye on Jackson for its first location in Tennessee.

“We’ve been working with Great Wolf Lodge here for the past three years, we’re close to finalizing that deal. It is going to happen. They’re going to put a new 350 room family resort here in Jackson, that will bring a half million new visitors to Jackson a year,” explained CEO of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Kyle Spurgeon.

“It makes us a tourist destination and being located right between Memphis and Nashville is a huge asset. And then coincidentally, our tourism numbers right now we see a half million visitors a year. So that’s going to double what we do here in Jackson.”

Great Wolf Lodge released a statement, which reads:

“We are always looking for opportunities to bring the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort experience to more families. The Western Tennessee region is an area we remain very interested in, and we continue to engage with state and local leadership as we further evaluate the potential for a resort in this region.” Great Wolf Lodge

