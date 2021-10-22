CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Great Wolf Lodge coming to Tennessee

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bw0Ve_0cZOPLH200

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new attraction could bring half a million visitors to Tennessee each year.

The Great Wolf Lodge bills itself as the largest family of indoor water parks in the country. Now the company has its eye on Jackson for its first location in Tennessee.

“We’ve been working with Great Wolf Lodge here for the past three years, we’re close to finalizing that deal. It is going to happen. They’re going to put a new 350 room family resort here in Jackson, that will bring a half million new visitors to Jackson a year,” explained CEO of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Kyle Spurgeon.

“It makes us a tourist destination and being located right between Memphis and Nashville is a huge asset. And then coincidentally, our tourism numbers right now we see a half million visitors a year. So that’s going to double what we do here in Jackson.”

Great Wolf Lodge released a statement, which reads:

“We are always looking for opportunities to bring the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort experience to more families. The Western Tennessee region is an area we remain very interested in, and we continue to engage with state and local leadership as we further evaluate the potential for a resort in this region.”

Great Wolf Lodge

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Jackson, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Sports
WKRN News 2

Search underway for 2 escaped inmates in Nashville

According to a release, at about 6:30 a.m., Steven Hooberry, 32 of Joelton, and Jason Morris, 34 of Antioch, left their work assignment at the Davidson County Sheriff Office’s Correctional Services Center, located on Harding Place. Both inmates were housed at the Male Correctional Development Center.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Water Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy