This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. How do you want to be remembered.? What is the legacy you want to build or leave? What kind of an impact do you want to have on the world and the people around you? For some folks, it is all about legacy and having their name on something. For others, it isn’t about the recognition. It is about the relationships they are remembered.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO